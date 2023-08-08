No confidence motion Live: The Lok Sabha will take up the discussion on a no-confidence motion on Tuesday. This session is anticipated to last for 12 hour with approximately 6 hours and 41 minute allotted for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while the Congress party is granted around one hour and 15 minutes, sources close to the development cited. The debates are scheduled to unfold across two days, namely August 8 and 9, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate on August 10. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who returned to Parliament on Monday after four month, will speak during the debate. Congress party sources cited that he is likely to open the discussion in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The no-confidence motion moved by Opposition parties of I.N.D.I.A bloc was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla last week. Ahead of the no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha, the Bharatiya Janata Party has called a meeting of its parliamentary party on Tuesday. The debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government is to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, i.e, August 8 and 9 in the the lower house of the parliament. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give a reply on August 10.

No confidence motion: BJP calls parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday Ahead of the no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha, the Bharatiya Janata Party has called a meeting of its parliamentary party on Tuesday. The debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government is to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, i.e, August 8 and 9 in the the lower house of the parliament. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give a reply on August 10. Earlier on Friday, the BJP has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House from August 7 to August 11.

No confidence motion in Lok Sabha: Why INDIA bloc plans to do it despite lack of majority? The opposition parties on Wednesday moved a no-confidence motion against the PM Modi government in the Lok Sabha, despite the fact that they are likely to fail the numbers test. The opposition parties have less than 150 members at the in the Lower House, so in case they table a no-confidence motion, they are bound to be defeated. Also, they might not get that much time during the debate in Lok Sabha, as time is allocated according to the strength of parties in the House. However, they aim to use the debate to highlight the Manipur issue and pressure the government to make the Prime Minister address the matter in Parliament, rather than just the Union home minister. "Regarding the no-confidence motion, we are well aware that the numbers are not in our favour. But it not about the numbers, the PM will have to speak in the Parliament following a no-confidence motion," says RJD MP. (Read here)

From Indira Gandhi to Modi, PMs who faced no-confidence motion ahead of Lok Sabha polls Narendra Modi has become the seventh incumbent Prime Minister in the country after Indira Gandhi to face a no-confidence motion ahead of the General election. Yesterday, Lok Speaker Om Birla accepted the Opposition's no-confidence motion brought by Congress party MP Gaurav Gogoi against the Centre in order to persuade PM Modi, to make a statement in the House on the Manipur violence that has stalled the Parliament for five consecutive days. It is the seventh instance wherein a no-confidence motion has been accepted within 12 months of the national election. (Read here)

No confidence motion: I.N.D.I.A. bloc MPs to meet LoP Rajya Sabha's Office at 10 am I.N.D.I.A. bloc floor leaders meeting to be held at 10 AM today at LoP Rajya Sabha's Office in Parliament to chalk out the strategy for the Floor of the House.

No-confidence motion: Rahul Gandhi to open debate, Gaurav Gogoi, Manish Tewari to also speak The Lok Sabha is set to witness a fierce debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government on Tuesday with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, likely to be the lead speaker of the opposition bloc INDIA. "Definitely, he will speak (jaroor bolenge)," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters here when asked whether Gandhi will speak on the no-trust motion on Tuesday. Apart from Rahul Gandhi, Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi, Manish Tewari and Deepak Baij are also likely to make their observation at the lower house, sources close to the development told ANI

No-confidence motion: Tomorrow we will be analysing all the failures of the Modi-led government, says Shashi Tharoor On restoration of Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership and on no-confidence motion discussion, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "From tomorrow we will be analysing all the failures of the Modi-led government and I have no doubt that there will be strong participation from the Congress. I hope Rahul Gandhi will speak and we will have a vigorous debate on the question of the government's failure starting with the Manipur which is a main issue we all want to be discussed."

No confidence motion would be stronger if…, INDIA bloc MPs claim Congress did not include them while moving the motion A day after Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi moved a no-confidence motion against PM Modi's government in the Lok Sabha, CPI MP Binoy Viswam opined that the motion would have been stronger and more effective if it included representation from other INDIA parties. "Not only CPI, but many other parties raised objection in a responsible way. The Congress leadership understood it and they are so democratic that they agreed that it happened out of hurry," Binoy Viswam said while speaking to ANI. "The chapter is closed now. What is important is that the no-confidence motion is there in Parliament and it has the signature of sufficient number of MPs," the CPI MP said. (Read here)

Parliament Session: Ready to discuss Manipur on Aug 11, says Amit Shah Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the government is ready for a discussion on the Manipur issue on August 11 and claimed that it was the opposition which was running away from it. August 11 is the last date of the Monsoon session. The discussion on the no-confidence motion will be taken up in the Lok Sabha from August 8 to 10. The motion was moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi to force Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak on the contentious Manipur issue. During a debate in the Rajya Sabha on the Delhi services bill, Shah said that he has written to the House chairman that he is ready to debate on the Manipur issue. "I am ready to discuss Manipur on August 11 and we have nothing to hide. You have many things to hide so you all do not want to talk," he said.