‘Bharat Mata ki hatya aapne Manipur mein ki… you are traitor,’ Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP in Lok Sabha In a scathing attack in Lok Sabha on the ruling BJP on the Manipur situation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said they “murdered India in Manipur" and were “traitors not patriots". Rahul Gandhi, who was the first speaker as the no-confidence debate resumed on Wednesday in the House, also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over ethnic violence in Manipur. (ANI)

Smriti Irani slams Congress over Rahul's 'murder of India' remark Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday came down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his "murder of India in Manipur" remark in Lok Sabha, saying this is for the first time in a parliamentary democracy that someone has made such a statement. Speaking soon after Gandhi concluded his speech on the no-confidence debate in the House, the BJP member, who is the minister for women and child development, said Manipur is an integral part of India. (PTI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘Bharat Mata ki hatya aapne Manipur mein ki… you are traitor’: Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP in Lok Sabha In a scathing attack in Lok Sabha on the ruling BJP on the Manipur situation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged they “murdered India in Manipur" and were “traitors not patriots". Rahul Gandhi, who was the first speaker as the no-confidence debate resumed on Wednesday in the House, also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over ethnic violence in Manipur.

LIVE Parliament No Confidence Motion Updates: ‘Photo mere pass bhi hai’ Smriti Irani shows a photo of Robert Vadra with Gautam Adani Union Minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani shows a photo of Robert Vadra with Gautam Adani; says, "Ye kab se Adani Adani kar rahe hain, toh ab thoda ab main bhi bol doon. Photo mere pass bhi hai...In 1993 Congress gave space to Adani in the Mundra Port...During the UPA rule, they gave a ₹72,000 crore loan to Adani. Why was the work of ports in different states given to Adani during the Congress rule?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LIVE Parliament No Confidence Motion Updates: ‘By giving a flying kiss to all women members, Rahul Gandhi went away’ says BJP MP While speaking to reporters, Union Minister and BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje said, "By giving a flying kiss to all women members, Rahul Gandhi went away. This is a total misbehaviour of a Member. This is inappropriate and indecent behaviour of a Member. Senior members are telling that this has never happened in the history of Parliament of India...What is this behaviour? What kind of a leader is he? That is why, we have complained to the Speaker to take CCTV footage of it and take action against him. This is what we have demanded."

LIVE Parliament No Confidence Motion Updates: Smriti Irani highlights Congress' connection with Adani During a no-confidence motion in Parliament, BJP MP Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha attacked Rahul Gandhi reminding him of his party's old connection with billionaire Gautam Adani. Irani asked: -Why Congress gave ₹72,000 crore of loan to Adani -Why Rajasthan's Congress government signed an MoU with Adani of ₹7,000 crore? -In Kerala, why Did Congress-UDA assign work to Adani Grouo? -In Maharashtra, during the Congress government, why did it allot port work to the Adani group? -In Bengal, why you gave Haldia Port's responsibility to the Adani group? -In Chattisgarh also, why did Congress assign work to Adani Group? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LIVE Parliament No Confidence Motion Updates: JD(U) leader attacks PM Modi for remaining silent on Manipur violence JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan said the country has elected Modi as Prime Minister of India, therefore he should have spoken about the Manipur situation.

LIVE Parliament No Confidence Motion Updates: Smriti Irani slams Congress over Rahul's 'murder of India' remark Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday came down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his "murder of India in Manipur" remark in Lok Sabha, saying this is for the first time in parliamentary democracy that someone has made such a statement. "Manipur is not divided, it is a part of this country. A member of his (opposition) alliance said in Tamil Nadu that India only means north India. If he has the courage, Rahul Gandhi should comment on this... another Congress leader said there should be a referendum on Kashmir... Was the statement given as per the order of the Congress leadership that a leader talked about referendum in Kashmir?" she said. "You are not India because you define corruption in India, you define incompetence... you are not India," the BJP MP said attacking the Congress. She also recounted the horrors of the Emergency to attack the Congress, saying the party's history is smeared in blood. The BJP MP also raised the issues of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the unrest in Kashmir during Congress regimes at the Centre. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LIVE Parliament No Confidence Motion Updates: Smrit Irani speaks on 'Congress-Adani's' connection BJP MP SMriti Irani in Lok Sabha said Congress has ‘histotic’ connection with billionaire Gautam Adani. She said, "If Adani is so bad what is Rahul Gandhi's jeeja jee (brother-in-law) Robert Vadra doing with him," she said, adding, "I have a photo evidence too."

No-confidence motion LIVE: 'Talking about women's pride? What have you done, Smriti Irani takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi BJP MP Smriti Irani reminded Congress of Article 370, the Sikh riots, and the Bhilwara rape case and accused the UPA government of not doing anything in favour of women. She said, "A Kashmiri Pandit named Girija Tikku was gang-raped and brutally murdered in Kashmir. When this was shown in a movie, some Congress leaders called it propaganda. The same party leaders are talking about Manipur today". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

No-confidence motion LIVE: Smriti Irani says, 'I condemn the aggressive behaviour' BJP MP Smriti Irani lashed out at Rahul Gandhi and Congress party during her speech in Lok Sabha in Parliament today. She said, "I condemn the aggressive behaviour seen today (referring to Rahul Gandhi's speech in the House). For the first time in the history of nation, someone spoke about the murder of 'Bharat Maa' and Congress kept on clapping".

No-confidence motion LIVE: 'Spoken to Manipur CM', says Smriti Irani "I have spoken to Manipur CM and CBI is probing the incident. We will take action against the miscreants," Smriti Irani said in Lok Sabha, following Rahul Gandhi's speech.

No-confidence motion LIVE: Smriti Irani targets Lok Sabha, 'You are not India...' Responding to Rahul Gandhi's speech, Union minister Smriti Irani targetter Congress and said, You are not India, you define corruption in India'.

No-confidence motion in Parliament LIVE updates: Smriti Irani responds to Rahul Gandhi BJP MP Smriti Irani responds to Rahul Gandhi's speech. Irani said, “Manipur is a significant part of India. We have never ignored Manipur".

No-confidence motion LIVE: ‘Modi listens to two people….’, Rahul Gandhi lashes out PM Modi "PM Narendra Modi listens to two people only- Amit Shah and Adani". "PM Modi is throwing keroscene across India…First, he (PM Modi) burnt Manipur, then Haryana…He will burn entire country gradually," Rahul Gandhi attacked the Modi govt.

No-confidence motion LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi calls PM Modi ‘traitor’ "PM Modi has killed India in Manipur. He killed ‘Bharat mata’ in Manipur. PM Modi is not a nationalist but a traitor," Rahul Gandhi speaks in Lok Sabha on Wednesday

No-confidence motion in Parliament LIVE updates: 'BJP's politics killed India and Manipur,' Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre Rahul Gandhi lambasted BJP government saying that the incumbent government has done murder of India and Manipur.

No-confidence motion in Parliament LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi "PM Narendra Modi has broken and divided Manipur in two parts," Rahul Gandhi slams PM for not visiting the clash-hit state.

No-confidence motion LIVE updates: ‘India is a voice of people’, Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha 'India is a voice of people. In order to listen to these voices, we need to sacrifice our desires and kill our ego and hatred,' Rahul Gandhi said.

No-confidence motion in Parliament LIVE updates: 'Bharat Jodo yatra killed ego inside me,' Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi shares his experience of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Lok Sabha today. He said that ‘feeling of ego that harboured inside him got vanished during the yatra’.

No-confidence motion in Parliament LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi kicks off no-trust vote debate Congress MP Rahul Gandhi kicked off the no confidence motion debate from the side of the Opposition in Lok Sabha today.

No-confidence motion LIVE: 'Relax BJP! Not speaking on Adani, says Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi, during no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, asked BJP relax, and added that he is not going to speak against billionaire Gautam Adani

No-confidence motion: Rahul Gandhi thanks LS speaker for restoring membership Rahul Gandhi thanked Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla for restoring his Parliament membership.

No-confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi arrives at Parliament Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has arrived in the Parliament. He is expected to speak in the no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha today.

Parliament session LIVE: Lok Sabha proceedings start Lok Sabha proceedings started at 12. Speaker Om Birla starts the proceedings

No-confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi meets a man who accidentally fell off his scooter Congress MP Rahul Gandhi met a two-wheeler rider, who reportedly fell off his scooter following a minor accident outside his residence.

No-confidence motion LIVE: Sonia Gandhi arrives at Parliament Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has arrived at the Parliament. However, Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon. And, shortly Gandhi's son Rahul Gandhi will be speaking in the House. It will be Gandhi's first speech since the restoration of his Parliament membership on Monday.

Parliament LIVE session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm During the Question Hour of the Parliament, Speaker Om Birla adjourned Lok Sabha till 12 PM as opposition chanted slogan 'Modi ji sadan mein aao' (PM Modi, visit the House and speak on Manipur situation)

No-confidence motion LIVE: Party position in Lok Sabha BJP's strength: 300

Congress: 51

DMK: 24

AITMC: 23

Shiv Sena: 19

JD(U): 16

BJD: 12

AAP: 1

Parliament Session LIVE: Opposition parties chant 'INDIA' slogan in Lok Sabha No-confidence motion LIVE: Opposition parties were seen sloganeering 'INDIA' in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Parliament session LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal thanks Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi for supporting Delhi Services Bill AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday wrote a letter of thanks to Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge for supporting Delhi Services Bill

No-confidence motion LIVE: Parliament proceedings start Monsoon Session: Parliament's proceedings have started on Wednesday. Rahul Gandhi is set to speak shortly.

Parliament Session LIVE: Lok Sabha observes silence, pays tribute to 1942 Quit India Movement's freedom fighters Lok Sabha MPs on Wednesday observed a minute's silence as a tribute to the freedom fighters, commemorating the 1942 Quit India Movement. They also pay tribute to the victims of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan on the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombings.

Parliament Session LIVE: AAP MP gives suspension of biz notice to discuss, Manipur, Haryana violence AAP MP Sushil Gupta has also given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the Manipur and Haryana issue in the Parliament.

Parliament Session LIVE: Congress, AAP give suspension of business notice Congress MP Rajeev Shukla, RJD MP Manoj Jha and AAP MP Raghav Chadha have given Suspension of Business notice under Rule 267 to discuss the Manipur situation.

Parliament session LIVE: Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion to discuss China's situation Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday gave Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha, to discuss the border situation with China.

Parliament Session LIVE: Congress MP gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha, to discuss about the bad loans written off the banks and to direct the Government to take approrpiate action for the recovery of public money.

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to open debate; Amit Shah likely to speak Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will speak at Lok Sabha shortly on Wednesday. Rumours are rife that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also speak in the Lok Sabha today. Gandhi is likely to speak at 12 noon as per the statement by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Parliament Session LIVE: PM Modi's action regarding women's safety remains 'null & void', says Priyanka Chaturvedi Shiv Sena (UBT) faction leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She told ANI news agency, "...If the Prime Minister is so confident- why wasn't he there on the first day of the discussion? Big words not followed by good action is what PM Modi & his govt have been all about... The problem is not what he will speak about but what his actions have brought to Manipur or Haryana & various other states. His action with regard to price rise, corruption & women's safety has been null & void...We will wait for what PM Modi has to say not just on the No Confidence Motion but also on Manipur...".

Parliament session LIVE: BJP MPs protest against INDIA bloc BJP MPs hold demonstration with 'corruption quit India', 'family rule quit India' and 'appeasement quit India' placards in Parliament premises against the Opposition parties' INDIA bloc.

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to speak at LS today Senior Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that Rahul Gandhi will speak today in Lok Sabha. He said Gandhi will begin from the Opposition side at around 12 noon.

Parliament Session LIVE: Congress calls meeting in party's parliamentary office The Congress party has called for a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs in the party's parliamentary office at 10:30 AM today.

Parliament Session LIVE: Union cabinet meeting starts The meeting of Union Cabinet begins at Parliament House Annexe.

Parliament Session LIVE updates: National Dental Commission Bill, 2023 passed. Key features The Indian Parliament on Tuesday passed the National Dental Commission Bill, 2023. here are the key features of the Act: The Act establishes the National Dental Commission and mandates the formation of State Dental Councils or Joint Dental Councils. This structure aims to decentralize authority and enhance effective regulation

The Act will empower three distinct Autonomous Boards: the Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate Dental Education Board, the Dental Assessment and Rating Board (DARB), and the Ethics and Dental Registration Board (EDRB). These boards will carry out specific functions, contributing to a comprehensive regulatory framework.

The Act will introduce a fixed tenure for the Chairperson, Members, and Secretary of the Commission, with no possibility of reappointment. The NDC will emphasize promotive and preventive dental care services and will focus on fostering the soft skills necessary for career advancement among dentists and dental auxiliaries.

The Act will encourage partnerships with industry and institutions to promote advancements in dental research.

The Act will provide for maintaining an online and live National Register of licensed dentists and dental auxiliaries. Furthermore, it establishes a Dental Advisory Council with representation from all States/Union Territories to ensure comprehensive insights and guidance.

The Act will empower the Commission to frame guidelines for fee determination for fifty percent of seats in private dental colleges and deemed Universities.