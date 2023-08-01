The Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla is likely to take up no confidence motion for discussion on August 8,9 and 10.

Last week, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on behalf of opposition parties of I.N.D.I.A alliance filed the no confidence motion against PM Narenkdra Modi's government. After assessing the support it has, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla acknowledged the motion and said he would schedule the same for discussion.

Speaker said, “I will discuss with the leaders of all parties and inform of you of an appropriate time to take this up for discussion."

The Narendra Modi government, which enjoys the support of at least 332 MPs in the Lok Sabha, faces virtually no threat from this no-confidence motion. Meanwhile, the opposition said that they are very much aware that they might fail the number test and the purpose of this motion is to pressure the prime minister to speak on Manipur violence.

As government has proposed that Union home minister Amit Shah will address the issue at the parliament, the opposition parties have been demanding a comprehensive discussion in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha along with a statement from the prime minister in Parliament.

Manipur: Mallikarjun Kharge approaches President Murmu

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has sought time from President Droupadi Murmu on behalf of the opposition parties to discuss the Manipur issue, sources said on Tuesday. They added that he has not yet got time from the President.

A delegation of 21 opposition MPs has visited the ethnic strife-torn state and apprised the leaders of the INDIA alliance about the situation there. The delegation visited the affected areas and met people in relief camps in both the hills as well as the valley.

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who was part of the opposition delegation to Manipur, has described the situation in the state as "grave".

