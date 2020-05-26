The restoration of the Delhi Metro operations will take at least a few days, as against the common prediction of many Delhiites on social media. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has made it clear that there is no confirmation yet on resumption of Delhi Metro rail services.

"Whenever such a direction comes, DMRC will require a minimum of 2 days for preparations," Kailash Gahlot said.

Minister also made it clear that it that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government wants metro train services to be started again soon.

The Delhi High Court, last week, had declined for the time being to order resumption of metro rail services in the national capital saying adequate public transport has been permitted to be operated by the AAP government for the public at large.

The petition had sought that public transportation be allowed to operate in the national capital "in strict compliance with social distancing and disinfection or sanitation norms".





