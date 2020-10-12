No consensus arrived at on way to make up for GST shortfall of states: FM

Centre cannot borrow to make up for GST shortfall of states as it will lead to rise in borrowing cost, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after GST Council meeting on Monday. "We have already increased our borrowing from ₹ 7.8 lakh crore to ₹ 12 lakh crore, in the first half of this year, we have borrowed more than what we did in the whole of last year," said Sitharaman.