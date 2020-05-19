With millions of migrant workers eager to go back to their native place, the Centre on Tuesday gave more power to Indian railways to expedite the process of ferrying these workers back home in Shramik Special trains.

According to fresh guidelines issued by the home ministry, railways will not have to seek consent of the destination or the receiving states.

These special trains carrying migrant workers were flagged off from various cities on 1 May for the first time after the lockdown was imposed on 25 March. Till now, consent of both, the destination state and the originating state, was required to run the train to ferry the migrants and railways had to be informed regarding the same beforehand.

However, the standard operating procedure (SOP) released by the home ministry on Tuesday said ‘train schedule including stoppages and destination shall be finalized by ministry of railways based on the requirement of states/union territories and shall be communicated by ministry of railways to states/union territories for making suitable arrangements for sending and receiving such stranded workers’.

“Consent of terminating state is not necessary," a railway ministry spokesperson said.

Since 1 May, 1,565 trains have ferried over 20 lakh migrant workers. The railway ministry has allowed more passengers on board these migrant special trains.

The plight of migrants has snowballed into a political issue with some states trying to stop migrant workers from leaving fearing it would lead to a labour shortage, along with a rise in the number coronavirus cases in the destination states.

Several migrant workers have lost their lives in the last few days. Twenty five of them were killed in a road accident last week, and 16 of them were run over by goods trains, as they tried to get back to their home state. Besides, thousands of them have started walking hundreds of kilometers across states, clueless about inter-state buses and Shramik Special trains.

Earlier during the day, in a strongly worded letter, the Centre reminded states to assist migrant workers reach home safely, with thousands of them making their way back to their homes, on foot.

In a letter written by union home secretary Ajay Bhalla, the Centre instructed district administrations to "request ministry of railways for running trains where required and ensure that no migrant worker has to resort to walking on roads or railway tracks to reach his destination."

