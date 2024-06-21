No consular access request from Nikhil Gupta: India on Gurpatwant Singh Pannun murder-for-hire plot case in US

  • Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday said that the family of Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national accused of being involved in a murder-for-hire plot against Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, has got in touch with them.

Updated06:27 PM IST
Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. (Screengrab)
Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. (Screengrab)(HT_PRINT)

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that India has not received any request for consular access from Nikhil Gupta.

Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national, is accused of being involved in a murder-for-hire plot against Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York.

“He was extradited to the United States on June 14. We have not received any request for consular access from Nikhil Gupta,” said MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

However, Jaiswal said that his family has got in touch with them. “We are looking at the matter as to what can be done on their request,” said Jaiswal.

Pannun holds dual American and Canadian citizenship.

At the request of the US government, Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic last year.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has said that Gupta will now face justice in an American courtroom. He asserted that the US will not tolerate attempts to "silence" or "harm" its citizens.

What Gupta's attorney said

Speaking to PTI, earlier this week, Gupta's attorney Jeffrey Chabrowe said that this is a complex matter for both our countries.

"It is extremely important that we refrain from rushing to conclusions so early in the process. Background and details will develop that may cast government allegations into an entirely new light," he said.

He added that they will pursue his defence vigorously and ensure he receives full due process, regardless of outside pressures.

Charges against Gupta

Federal prosecutors allege that Gupta hired a hitman to kill Gurpatwant Singh and paid USD 15,000 in advance.

However, Gupta, through his attorney, has denied the charges.

What FBI director said

FBI Director Christopher Wray said the agency will not tolerate attempts by foreign nationals or anyone else to repress constitutionally-protected freedoms in the United States.

"We will continue to work with our partners at home and abroad to protect our citizens and these sacred rights," PTI quoted Wray as saying.

