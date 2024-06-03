Delhi minister Atishi alleged on Monday that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has not been provided a cooler even as the temperatures in Delhi touched 48-50 degrees amid heatwave conditions.

Her statement came hours after Delhi Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal surrendered at the Tihar jail as his interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in the excise policy-linked money laundering case ended on June 1.

Atishi said, “Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by the BJP in a fake case. Yesterday, Arvind Kejriwal surrendered and went to Tihar Jail. But the BJP-ruled central government has not found peace." She alleged the BJP "is leaving no stone unturned to harass Arvind Kejriwal".

The minister said Kejriwal has been kept in a cell where even a cooler has not been provided to him. “At a time when the temperature in Delhi is reaching 48 degrees C, 50 degrees C, coolers are provided to notorious criminals in Tihar Jail but Delhi's popular CM Arvind Kejriwal has not been given a cooler in this scorching heat," Atishi said.

She said, "I want to ask this to the BJP. I want to ask their LG sahab how low will you stoop?..."

Tihar jail official reacts

A senior Tihar jail official responded to Atishi's allegations. The official was quoted by the Hindustan Times as saying, "Coolers are given to those inmates, who are unwell and the court orders the authorities to do so."

Arvind Kejriwal surrenders

Arvind Kejriwal surrendered at the Tihar jail in Delhi on Sunday. He was later sent to the judicial custody till June 5. The Supreme Court had earlier granted the Delhi CM an interim bail in the excise policy-linked money laundering case till June 1. He was asked to surrender on June 2.

Before surrendering, Kejriwal paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat, offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place and addressed AAP leaders and workers at the party office.

During his address, Kejriwal said, "I am going back to jail not because I was involved in corruption but because I raised voice against dictatorship."

"I was given a 21-day (relief) by the Supreme Court. These 21 days were unforgettable. I did not waste even a minute. I campaigned for saving the country. The AAP is not important, it is secondary. The country comes first," he was quoted by PTI as saying.

