No cooler for Arvind Kejriwal in jail despite Delhi's scorching heat, says Atishi
Delhi minister Atishi's statement came hours after Delhi Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal surrendered at the Tihar jail as his interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in the excise policy-linked money laundering case ended on June 1.
Delhi minister Atishi alleged on Monday that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has not been provided a cooler even as the temperatures in Delhi touched 48-50 degrees amid heatwave conditions.