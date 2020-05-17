A large part of the country remains untouched by the coronavirus but, equally, many people continue to be susceptible to it, the government said on Sunday as India came to the end of the third phase of the lockdown.

Under the updated containment plan, the health ministry said SARS-CoV-2 is “not circulating" among Indians, even as the total number of cases crossed 95,000 on Sunday.

“The virus is not circulating in the Indian population. Even if there is a global pandemic, there is large part of the country that remains unaffected and a large population that remains susceptible," the containment plan said in its section on assumptions.

The government said several factors will determine the success of containment operations. The updated plan listed these as “number and size of the cluster/s. Effectiveness of geographic quarantine. How efficiently the virus is transmitting in Indian population, taking into account environmental factors, especially temperature and humidity. Public health response in terms of active case finding, testing of large number of cases, immediate isolation of suspect and confirmed cases and quarantine of contacts".

Geographical characteristics of an area such as accessibility and natural boundaries; population density and movement of people, including migrants; and the ability to ensure basic infrastructure and essential services will also determine the success of containment, the ministry said.

India should be ready for a “new normal" of physical distancing, said health minister Harsh Vardhan. The doubling time of coronavirus in the past 14 days was 11.5 and this has improved to 13.6 in the last three days, he said. “The fatality rate has fallen to 3.1% and the recovery rate has improved to 37.5%. Cumulatively, 2,279,324 tests have been done so far for covid-19, whereas 90,094 samples were tested yesterday (Saturday)."

The minister described the new normal as washing hands with soap frequently for at least 20 seconds each time or using alcohol-based sanitizers, not spitting in public, sanitizing one’s workplace and regularly touched surfaces such as tabletops, always using face covers in public places and ensuring proper respiratory hygiene. “Physical distancing is the most potent social vaccine available to us and hence it is advisable to ensure ‘do gaz ki doori’ (2 metres distance) while interacting with others."

Share Via