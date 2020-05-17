No corona footprint in large parts of India, susceptibility a worry

The minister described the new normal as washing hands with soap frequently for at least 20 seconds each time or using alcohol-based sanitizers, not spitting in public, sanitizing one’s workplace and regularly touched surfaces such as tabletops, always using face covers in public places and ensuring proper respiratory hygiene. “Physical distancing is the most potent social vaccine available to us and hence it is advisable to ensure ‘do gaz ki doori’ (2 metres distance) while interacting with others."