Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >No coronavirus case reported in Arunachal for 3 days, five active cases
A security guard holds an infrared thermometer. Representative image.

No coronavirus case reported in Arunachal for 3 days, five active cases

1 min read . 11:22 AM IST Staff Writer

The total caseload in the northeastern state remained at 16,836, State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the past three days, a senior health official said on Monday.

Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the past three days, a senior health official said on Monday.

The total caseload in the northeastern state remained at 16,836, State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Odisha issues fresh guidelines to avoid rise in Covid-19 cases: 10 points

2 min read . 11:13 AM IST

Supreme Court allows Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad, has to deposit 2 crore

1 min read . 11:06 AM IST

Bill Gates says social-media bans aren’t answer to divisiveness

1 min read . 11:04 AM IST

Transporters association calls for Bharat Bandh on 26th Feb

1 min read . 10:47 AM IST

The total caseload in the northeastern state remained at 16,836, State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Odisha issues fresh guidelines to avoid rise in Covid-19 cases: 10 points

2 min read . 11:13 AM IST

Supreme Court allows Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad, has to deposit 2 crore

1 min read . 11:06 AM IST

Bill Gates says social-media bans aren’t answer to divisiveness

1 min read . 11:04 AM IST

Transporters association calls for Bharat Bandh on 26th Feb

1 min read . 10:47 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Arunachal Pradesh now has five active cases, while 16,775 people have recovered from the disease. A total of 56 patients have succumbed to the virus.

Altogether, 4,03,485 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 196 on Sunday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dimong Padung said 18,697 health and frontline workers have received vaccine shots so far.

The health department has been carrying out the inoculation drive four days a week -- Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.