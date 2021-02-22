No coronavirus case reported in Arunachal for 3 days, five active cases

The total caseload in the northeastern state remained at 16,836, State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the past three days, a senior health official said on Monday.

Arunachal Pradesh now has five active cases, while 16,775 people have recovered from the disease. A total of 56 patients have succumbed to the virus.

Altogether, 4,03,485 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 196 on Sunday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dimong Padung said 18,697 health and frontline workers have received vaccine shots so far.

The health department has been carrying out the inoculation drive four days a week -- Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

