No correlation between heat wave and demand for fans, coolers and ACs: Report1 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 04:16 PM IST
ICICI Securities‘ report said that consumers continue buying cooling appliances irrespective of the severity of the heat wave
New Delhi: Intense heat waves and extreme weather conditions have little bearing on revenue growth of companies selling products such as fans, coolers, and air conditioners, a detailed analysis of historical data by brokerage ICICI Securities has found.
