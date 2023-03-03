No correlation between heat wave and demand for fans, coolers and ACs: Report

Analysts at the brokerage concluded that a heat wave in a year does not lead to higher revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for white goods and durable companies. “We have also analyzed the data in three long-period intervals of 10 years over FY92 to FY22. There were three heat waves during FY92 to FY02, no heat wave during FY02-FY12 and four heat waves during FY2012 to FY22. We note the revenue CAGR for summer product companies was highest during FY02-12 when there was no heat wave," it added.