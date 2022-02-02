Goa Elections 2022: Ahead of assembly polls in Goa, Aam Aadmi Party's all 40 candidates have signed affidavits promising that they will not indulged in any corruption and defection.

Addressing a press conference where all the 40 party nominees were present with their affidavits, AAP convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the biggest problem with Goa's politics is the frequent defections. "We want to weed it out even before people vote for our candidates," he added.

By way of the affidavit, Kejriwal said his party candidates have given an undertaking that they will not indulge in any corrupt practices and also not switch over to any other political party during the tenure (as MLA if elected).

He said the affidavit is significant as its violation by any candidate will amount to legal breach of trust. The candidates will circulate photocopies of their affidavits among the voters in Goa, Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said his party is determined to provide an honest government in Goa, for which ruling out defections is one of the most important things.

Kejriwal is on a four-day visit to the poll-bound state, where his party is contesting all the 40 Assembly seats. Elections to all 40 Assembly seats in Goa are scheduled on February 14 and results will be declared on March 10.

With inputs from PTI

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.