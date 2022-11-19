No country can defeat terrorism alone, says Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said no country is immune to terrorism and no country can effectively deal with terrorism alone. He added that international community must continue to fight shoulder-to-shoulder against this increasingly complex and borderless threat.
Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said no country is immune to terrorism and no country can effectively deal with terrorism alone. He added that international community must continue to fight shoulder-to-shoulder against this increasingly complex and borderless threat.
Addressing the concluding function of 3rd ‘No Money for Terror’ Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing, he said some countries repeatedly support terrorists and their agencies have made terrorism their state policy.
Addressing the concluding function of 3rd ‘No Money for Terror’ Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing, he said some countries repeatedly support terrorists and their agencies have made terrorism their state policy.
“In these terror havens, it’s necessary to shackle their unrestrained activities along with economic crackdown. All countries have to rise above their geo-political interests," Shah said.
“In these terror havens, it’s necessary to shackle their unrestrained activities along with economic crackdown. All countries have to rise above their geo-political interests," Shah said.
He added that we observe that some countries repeatedly support terrorists and those who harbour terrorism, but, terrorism has no international boundaries, so all countries should think beyond politics and cooperate with each other.
He added that we observe that some countries repeatedly support terrorists and those who harbour terrorism, but, terrorism has no international boundaries, so all countries should think beyond politics and cooperate with each other.
“At the same time, all countries will have to agree on one common definition of ‘terrorism’ and ‘terror financing’. It is an issue of the protection of our citizens, and their human and democratic rights, it should not become a political issue!" Shah said.
“At the same time, all countries will have to agree on one common definition of ‘terrorism’ and ‘terror financing’. It is an issue of the protection of our citizens, and their human and democratic rights, it should not become a political issue!" Shah said.
He said that to stop the borderless finance movement that supports terrorism, we also have to accept the approach of ‘Beyond-Border Cooperation’, among us, only then this platform will be successful.
He said that to stop the borderless finance movement that supports terrorism, we also have to accept the approach of ‘Beyond-Border Cooperation’, among us, only then this platform will be successful.
Union Home Minister reiterated India’s commitment against terrorism and terror financing. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is committed to work with all countries to combat terror financing in all its forms, such as money laundering, misuse of digital financial platforms, hawala, etc.
Union Home Minister reiterated India’s commitment against terrorism and terror financing. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is committed to work with all countries to combat terror financing in all its forms, such as money laundering, misuse of digital financial platforms, hawala, etc.
He said that during the deliberations, India has sensed the need for permanency of this unique initiative of NMFT, in order to sustain the continued global focus on countering the financing of terrorism and now the time is ripe for a permanent Secretariat to be established.
He said that during the deliberations, India has sensed the need for permanency of this unique initiative of NMFT, in order to sustain the continued global focus on countering the financing of terrorism and now the time is ripe for a permanent Secretariat to be established.
Shah said that in order to take this thought forward, the Chair Statement includes the offers to establish a Permanent Secretariat in the country and shortly, India will circulate a discussion paper to all Participating Jurisdictions for their valuable comments.
Shah said that in order to take this thought forward, the Chair Statement includes the offers to establish a Permanent Secretariat in the country and shortly, India will circulate a discussion paper to all Participating Jurisdictions for their valuable comments.
The two-day conference event on 18-19 November offers a unique platform for participating nations and organisations to deliberate on the effectiveness of the current international regime on Counter Terrorism Financing and the steps required to address emerging challenges.
The two-day conference event on 18-19 November offers a unique platform for participating nations and organisations to deliberate on the effectiveness of the current international regime on Counter Terrorism Financing and the steps required to address emerging challenges.
The conference worked towards enhancing global cooperation to deny finances to terrorists and access to permissive jurisdictions to operate.
The conference worked towards enhancing global cooperation to deny finances to terrorists and access to permissive jurisdictions to operate.
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized that the world needs to unite against all kinds of covert and overt backing of terrorism as certain countries support terrorism as part of their foreign policy.
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized that the world needs to unite against all kinds of covert and overt backing of terrorism as certain countries support terrorism as part of their foreign policy.
Addressing the NMFT Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing in New Delhi, he said that the long-term impact of terrorism is particularly hard on the poor and on the local economy. “Be it tourism or trade, nobody likes an area that is constantly under threat", Modi remarked.
Addressing the NMFT Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing in New Delhi, he said that the long-term impact of terrorism is particularly hard on the poor and on the local economy. “Be it tourism or trade, nobody likes an area that is constantly under threat", Modi remarked.
The Prime Minister highlighted that it is an opportunity for all the delegates to interact with India and its people who have been firm in tackling terror.
The Prime Minister highlighted that it is an opportunity for all the delegates to interact with India and its people who have been firm in tackling terror.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.