No country can prosper if its basic industry is terrorism: EAM Jaishankar on Pakistan
Responding to a question on whether India will help its neighbour, Jaishankar indicated that public sentiment is crucial when making significant decisions
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized that terrorism is the fundamental issue between India and Pakistan, which cannot be avoided. He further stated that no country can emerge prosperous if its "basic industry" is terrorism. Jaishankar was speaking at the Asia Economic Dialogue organized by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.
