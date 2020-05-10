Amid novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan today said that there were no Covid-19 cases reported from 10 States/Union Territories in the last 24 hours. The statement came after the health minister inspected arrangements at a Covid-19 care centre in the national capital in Mandoli area.

Additionally, four states/UTs in the country have never reported any case since the outbreak, he added.

"Centre has sent 72 lakh N95 face masks and 36 lakh PPE kits to the states so far," informed Dr Vardhan.

According to the health minister, there are 4,362 Covid-19 care centres across the country where 3,46,856 patients with mild or very mild symptoms can be kept.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India jumped to 62,939 after 3,277 covid-19 infections were detected in past 24 hours, showed figures released by the Health Ministry today morning. The death toll due to coronavirus-related complications went up to 2,109. In 24 hours, the death toll rose by 128.

With inputs from agencies

