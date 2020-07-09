Health minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that there is no covid-19 community transmission in India yet.

Community transmission is when there is source of where the infection originated in the country.

There may be some localised pockets where transmission is high but as a country, there's no community transmission, health minister went on to add in a meeting of experts.

"We are seeing on TV that India has become the third most COVID-19 affected country. It is necessary to see this in correct perspective, we are a country with the second highest population in the world. Our cases per million are 538, while world average is 1,453," said the minister.

"During our discussions today, experts again stated that there is no community transmission in India. There may be some localised pockets where transmission is high but as a country, there is no community transmission," he added.

Ms Preeti Sudan, Secretary (Health), Shri Rajesh Bhushan, OSD (MoHFW), Shri Amitabh Kant, CEO (Niti Aayog), Dr. Balram Bharagava, DG (ICMR), Shri P D Vaghela, Secretary (Pharma), Shri Sanjeev Ranjan, Secretary (Shipping), Shri Ravi Capoor, Secretary (Textiles), Shri Parameswaran Iyer, Secretary (DWS), Shri Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary (MEITY), representatives of ITBP, participated in the meeting virtually.

With input from Agencies

