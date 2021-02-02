No Covid-19 death in Odisha for a week, tally at 3,35,151

No Covid-19 death has been reported in Odisha for a week now, even as 79 fresh cases pushed the tally to 3,35,151, a health department official said on Monday.

The coastal state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 1,906. The last fatality was reported from Sundergarh district on January 25, he said.

A total of 53 other Covid-19 patients have died due to comorbidities.

The state also registered recovery of 136 patients on Monday, taking the total number of cured people to 3,32,239, which is 99.13 per cent of the caseload.

Odisha's case fatality ratio (CFR) stands at 0.56 per cent, which is one of the lowest in the country, he said.

Of the new cases detected in 19 of the 30 districts, 47 were from different quarantine centres, while the remaining 32 are local-contact infections, he said.

Odisha now has 953 active cases, which is 0.28 per cent of the caseload.

The state has so far conducted over 77.31 lakh sample tests, including 22,153 on Sunday, the official said. Though the state suspended the Covid-19 inoculation process for two days in view of the ongoing pulse polio immunisation programme, as many as 1,038 healthcare workers were administered vaccines at places under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

Now, the number of people inoculated in Odisha is 2,09,462.

The Covid-19 vaccination programme across the state will resume from February 3, the official said.

