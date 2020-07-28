Amid novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal today said that there was no virus-related fatality reported in the national capital's biggest Covid hospital, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan on Monday.

Kejriwal took to Twitter to announce that LNJP reported no death yesterday.

No death in our biggest COVID hospital LNJP yesterday — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 28, 2020

The 2,000-bed Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital has been at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic in Delhi, having treated over 6,000 Covid-19 patients. Now patient numbers have fallen in the city.

In an earlier tweet, the chief minister also said the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in the national capital had improved and gone up to 88% and that there is no need to impose any lockdown in Delhi.

Delhi has been witnessing a significant decline in the number of daily Covid-19 cases for the past few weeks.

On Monday, the national capital recorded only 613 new Covid-19 cases in a single day, the lowest in two months. The second-lowest was recorded on 27 May. The coronavirus count in the city reached 1,31,219. The death toll climbed 3,853 following 26 more fatalities, according to the health bulletin.

According to the Monday bulletin, out of the total number of beds in COVID hospitals, 12,436 are vacant.

However, the decline in fresh cases also coincided with a lesser number of tests.

According to the health bulletin, which details information about the fresh cases registered in the last 24 hours, 11,506 tests (7,685 RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures; 3821 - Rapid Antigen), the second lowest in July.

The number of tests done per million, as on Monday, was 50,435, it said.

This is for the second time this month that daily fresh cases have gone below 1,000. On July 20, the fresh cases count had dipped to 954, which was also a Sunday.

The number of containment zones stood at 716.

Kejriwal also launched a job portal to help people who have lost their livelihood due to the pandemic and announced that his government will pass an order to allow street vendors and hawkers to restart their work.

"A special order is being passed through which the street vendors and hawkers can restart their work and livelihood in Delhi," Kejriwal said in a virtual press briefing.

Hawkers will be allowed to operate from 10 AM to 8 PM every day, and they will have to ensure social distancing and all other precautionary measures to avoid the spread of coronavirus, the government said in a statement.

With inputs from agencies

