No Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours in 18 states, UTs: Health ministry

No Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours in 18 states, UTs: Health ministry1 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2021, 01:52 PM IST
Nearly 90 lakh vaccine doses have been given to beneficiaries through 1,91,373 sessions till 8 am on Wednesday
Eighteen states and Union Territories, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh, have not reported any death due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.
India's cumulative recoveries have been showing a progressive increment on a daily basis, the ministry said.
"Eighteen states/UTs have not reported any COVID-19 death in the last 24 hours. These are Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Ladakh, Assam, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu," the ministry said in a statement.
Nearly 90 lakh vaccine doses have been given to beneficiaries through 1,91,373 sessions till 8 am on Wednesday, as per the provisional report.
These include 61,50,922 healthcare workers (first dose), 2,76,377 healthcare workers (second dose) and 25,71,931 frontline workers (first dose).
A total of 36 cases of hospitalisation and 29 cases of deaths were reported among those who have been vaccinated till 4 pm on February 16, the ministry said.
Out of 36 cases of hospitalisation, 22 were discharged after treatment.
"Two are still under treatment and 12 cases (people) died. Out of the 29 deaths, 17 are outside hospital whereas 12 deaths are in hospital," it said.
The ministry said no case of serious or severe AEFI (adverse event following immunisation) or death is attributable to vaccination till date.
The administration of second dose of COVID-19 vaccination started on February 13 for the beneficiaries who had completed 28 days after receipt of the first dose.
As on day 32 (February 16) of the vaccination drive , a total of 2,76,943 doses were given across 7,001 sessions.
"Out of which, 1,60,691 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 1,16,252 HCWs received the second dose of vaccine," it said.
"Eight states account for 57.8 per cent of the total vaccine doses administered in India. Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 10.4 per cent (9,34,962)," it said.
