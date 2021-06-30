OPEN APP
Noida: There will be no Covid vaccination at government centres in Noida today. All COVID-19 vaccinations scheduled for today (30 June) at government-run centres in Gautam Buddh Nagar have been deferred to July 6. However, vaccination will continue at private facilities in the district.

According to a report in PTI, the decision to cancel all vaccinations, including Covishield and Covaxin, has been taken due to "unavoidable" reasons, Chief Medical Officer Dr Deepak Ohri said.

"Those who have pre-registered themselves for COVID-19 vaccination tomorrow (June 30) will be administered their dose on July 6 (next Tuesday). The vaccination process will continue as normal in the district from July 1," Dr. Ohri said in a statement.

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district recorded seven new COVID-19 cases, official data showed on Tuesday. With this, the total number of cases has increased to 63,050 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the state health department data showed. There are 73 active COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar

The number of active cases in UP stood at 2,946, overall recoveries at 16,80,428 and the death toll at 22,577 on Tuesday, the data showed.

