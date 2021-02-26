No Covid-19 vaccination for the next two days. Here is why

As India prepares to enter the next phase of inoculation, the vaccination exercise is being exponentially expanded to include those above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with co-morbidities, from 1 March 2021.

"On this Saturday and Sunday (27th and 28th Feb), the Co-Win digital platform will be transitioning from Co-Win1.0 to Co-Win 2.0. In view of this, coronavirus vaccination sessions will not be scheduled during these two days. The States and UTs have been already informed about this transition," Union Health Ministry said.

#LargestVaccineDrive#COVID19 Vaccination sessions not scheduled on Saturday and Sunday (27th & 28th Feb 2021) in wake of IT System Transition from Co-Win 1.0 to Co-Win 2.0.https://t.co/6Rlnx6xxJY pic.twitter.com/0EpGsWLRlv — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) February 26, 2021

The transitioning is done so that the eligible beneficiaries who are entitled to receive the shots, would be able to register themselves on the CO-WIN platform from Monday onwards.

The Central government has created the Co-WIN application dedicated to monitoring real-time management of Covid vaccination across the country.

The vaccination will take place at around 10,000 government facilities which will be free of cost. However, at private hospitals, beneficiaries will have to pay for vaccination.

India has two coronavirus vaccine candidates-- Covishield and Covaxin which has received emergency use authorisation from the national drugs regulator.

Meanwhile, the total number of vaccination crossed 1.30 crores in the country on Thursday, said Union Health Ministry. According to the Union Health Ministry, 1,30,67,047 vaccine doses were given through 2,77,303 sessions, as per the provisional report till 6 pm on Thursday. "These include 65,82,007 HCWs (75.5 per cent) who have taken the first dose and 18,60,859 HCWs (63.6 per cent)who have taken the second dose, along with 46,24,181 FLWs (first dose) (45.1 per cent)," the Ministry stated in a press release.





