No Covid-19 vaccination for the next two days. Here is why

Meanwhile, the total number of vaccination crossed 1.30 crores in the country on Thursday, said Union Health Ministry. According to the Union Health Ministry, 1,30,67,047 vaccine doses were given through 2,77,303 sessions, as per the provisional report till 6 pm on Thursday. "These include 65,82,007 HCWs (75.5 per cent) who have taken the first dose and 18,60,859 HCWs (63.6 per cent)who have taken the second dose, along with 46,24,181 FLWs (first dose) (45.1 per cent)," the Ministry stated in a press release.