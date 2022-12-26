No Covid curbs necessary... : Goa CM amid ongoing festive season2 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 06:15 PM IST
No restrictions are necessary either. If necessary, we can decide in the first week of January, Goa CM Pramod Sawant said
The Goa government has announced that it will not impose any Covid-related restrictions at least until the first week of January owing to the ongoing festive season in the state.