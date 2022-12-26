The Goa government has announced that it will not impose any Covid-related restrictions at least until the first week of January owing to the ongoing festive season in the state.

Noting the same, state chief minister Pramod Sawant has said “At present, the festive season is underway in Goa so there will not be any kind of restrictions on any type of activity until January. No restrictions are necessary either. If necessary, we can decide in the first week of January."

Sawant chaired a review meeting with the state’s health minister and other health officials in which it was decided that the current situation does not push for restrictions in the state.

“We met to review the Covid preparedness in the state. We also had a conference (call) with the union health minister and the message is that we should be alert. On December 27 we will have a mock drill to check the preparedness of the hospital– from oxygen availability to PPE kits, etc.," the chief minister said addressing media persons after the high-level meeting.

However, he notified, screening of passengers is being conducted as per Centre's advisory. “At present at Goa airport, 2% of international passengers are being screened and tested for genome sequencing. We already have genome sequencing facilities at Asino and GMC. All infrastructure is in place. We are prepared and if by chance the cases begin to rise tomorrow, we will be ready," he said.

On Sunday, the state celebrated Christmas in full fervour.

In Goa, which has nearly 30% Christian population, locals and tourists welcomed the festival with prayers and midnight masses and held celebrations throughout the night on beaches and other prominent places in the coastal state. The festivities began at around 11 pm on Saturday in various churches and chapels and continued till the early hours of Sunday. At midnight, parishioners dressed in formal attire marked the birth of Lord Jesus. A large number of tourists from the country and abroad have flocked the beach state for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.