No Covid curbs necessary... : Goa CM amid ongoing festive season

In Goa, which has nearly 30% Christian population, locals and tourists welcomed the festival with prayers and midnight masses and held celebrations throughout the night on beaches and other prominent places in the coastal state. The festivities began at around 11 pm on Saturday in various churches and chapels and continued till the early hours of Sunday. At midnight, parishioners dressed in formal attire marked the birth of Lord Jesus. A large number of tourists from the country and abroad have flocked the beach state for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.