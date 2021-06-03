The Covid-19 inoculation drive in Mumbai has been suspended today at the centres run by the city civic body and the Maharashtra government, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. "Dear Mumbaikars, Please note that all BMC and Government vaccination centres will be closed tomorrow (June 3, 2021). We apologize for the inconvenience. Please watch this space for updates regarding vaccination centres and schedules," BMC had said in a tweet.

The decision to suspend the vaccination drive was taken due to the unavailability of a sufficient number of vaccines, the civic body said in a release.

The civic body said it was expecting to receive vaccines anytime throughout the day on June 3. Thereafter, the inoculation drive will resume the next day (June 4).

As per the civic body's data, so far 27,86,048 vaccine jabs have been administered in the city, including 6,92,620 second doses. 39,029 persons in 18-44 years age group have received the jabs.

There are a total of 342 active COVID-19 vaccination centres in Mumbai, 243 are managed by the BMC and 20 by the state government.

The BMC keeps informing the citizens of Mumbai constantly through its Twitter handle.

Mumbai reported 925 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday. Mumbai's COVID-19 case count stands at 7,08,007 while the overall death toll is 14,938. The financial capital is now left with 16,580 active cases, as per the BMC.





