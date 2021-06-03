1 min read.Updated: 03 Jun 2021, 07:47 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha
The decision to suspend the vaccination drive was taken due to the unavailability of a sufficient number of vaccines, the civic body said in a release
The Covid-19 inoculation drive in Mumbai has been suspended today at the centres run by the city civic body and the Maharashtra government, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. "Dear Mumbaikars, Please note that all BMC and Government vaccination centres will be closed tomorrow (June 3, 2021). We apologize for the inconvenience. Please watch this space for updates regarding vaccination centres and schedules," BMC had said in a tweet.
Dear Mumbaikars,
Please note that all BMC and Government vaccination centers will be closed tomorrow (June 3, 2021).
Mumbai reported 925 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday. Mumbai's COVID-19 case count stands at 7,08,007 while the overall death toll is 14,938. The financial capital is now left with 16,580 active cases, as per the BMC.
