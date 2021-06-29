Noida: No Covid vaccination at government centres tomorrow1 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2021, 09:49 PM IST
- The decision to cancel all vaccinations, including Covishield and Covaxin doses, has been taken duo to 'unavoidable reasons'
All COVID-19 vaccinations scheduled for Wednesday at government-run centres in Gautam Buddh Nagar have been deferred to July 6, officials said on Tuesday.
The decision to cancel all vaccinations, including Covishield and Covaxin doses, has been taken duo to "unavoidable" reasons, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deepak Ohri said.
The order does not apply to private facilities, he added.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!