All COVID-19 vaccinations scheduled for Wednesday at government-run centres in Gautam Buddh Nagar have been deferred to July 6, officials said on Tuesday.

The decision to cancel all vaccinations, including Covishield and Covaxin doses, has been taken duo to "unavoidable" reasons, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deepak Ohri said.

The order does not apply to private facilities, he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.