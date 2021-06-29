Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Noida: No Covid vaccination at government centres tomorrow

Noida: No Covid vaccination at government centres tomorrow

Premium
A deserted view of District hospital vaccination centre at sector 30, in Noida,
1 min read . 09:49 PM IST PTI

  • The decision to cancel all vaccinations, including Covishield and Covaxin doses, has been taken duo to 'unavoidable reasons'

All COVID-19 vaccinations scheduled for Wednesday at government-run centres in Gautam Buddh Nagar have been deferred to July 6, officials said on Tuesday.

All COVID-19 vaccinations scheduled for Wednesday at government-run centres in Gautam Buddh Nagar have been deferred to July 6, officials said on Tuesday.

The decision to cancel all vaccinations, including Covishield and Covaxin doses, has been taken duo to "unavoidable" reasons, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deepak Ohri said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The decision to cancel all vaccinations, including Covishield and Covaxin doses, has been taken duo to "unavoidable" reasons, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deepak Ohri said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The order does not apply to private facilities, he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!