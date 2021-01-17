OPEN APP
Home >News >India >No Covid vaccination in Odisha today, health dept to observe recipients
A sanitation worker receives Covishied vaccine during the vaccination campaign in Odisha (REUTERS)
A sanitation worker receives Covishied vaccine during the vaccination campaign in Odisha (REUTERS)

No Covid vaccination in Odisha today, health dept to observe recipients

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2021, 06:00 AM IST ANI

Odisha Additional Chief Secretary Pradipta Mohapatra of Health Ministry on Saturday said that there will be no COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 17 as the administration wants to observe the people who took vaccines today.

Odisha Additional Chief Secretary Pradipta Mohapatra of Health Ministry on Saturday said that there will be no COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 17 as the administration wants to observe the people who took vaccines today.

"After tomorrow, the vaccination drive will continue from Monday to January 25 as per government guidelines," Mohapatra added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The driver and the conductor of the bus died on the spot, while the four persons succumbed to their injuries during treatment in hospital.

Rajasthan: 6 killed, 17 injured after bus catches fire in Jalore district

1 min read . 08:25 AM IST
Administration of coronavirus vaccine started in Delhi at 81 centres across the city on Saturday.

Covid vaccination drive conducted in Railway hospitals, NRCH MD takes first shot

1 min read . 08:25 AM IST
US President-elect Joe Biden.

Joe Biden to sign executive orders on Day 1, amid high alert for inauguration

3 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Indian American diplomat, Uzra Zeya.

Joe Biden nominates Indian-American Uzra Zeya to key State Department position

3 min read . 08:04 AM IST

Out of 16,405 targeted beneficiaries for today, around 13,980 people got COVID-19 vaccine across Odisha in the first phase of the vaccination drive.

A total number of three adverse effects (AEFI) reported in Cuttack, Dhenkanal, and Gajapati districts respectively, official data said.

The vaccination drive took place at 161 sites in Odisha today, he added.

Billed as the world's largest vaccination programme, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the world's largest vaccination drive against the pandemic. The Centre stated that the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities. (ANI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout