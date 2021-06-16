A senior American diplomat assured that the Indian students will not require any proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter the US, as quoted by PTI. ''They will need a negative report of their COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to their departure," he added.

The US embassy on Tuesday further informed that thousands of Indian students have secured US visa appointments for July and August since Monday and further added that it will open more appointments in the coming weeks.

The American Embassy said in a tweet, Since June 14, thousands of students have secured visa appointments for July and August. Thousands of appointments remain available and we will open thousands more in coming weeks

"We appreciate your patience as we diligently work to resolve the technical issues you have encountered," it said.

Don Heflin, the Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs at the US embassy, had said earlier that the US-bound students will not require any proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter the country. They will need a negative report of their COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to their departure, as quoted by PTI.

There has been growing anxiety among a sizeable number of Indian students aspiring to fly to the US for higher studies in view of certain restrictions in getting visa appointments due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Appointments remain available at all posts: US Embassy

The US embassy started giving US visa interview slots for Indian students from Monday. And since then there has high demand for student visa appointments. As the applicants are trying to log in multiple number of times, the embassy assured, appointments remain available at all posts, and we will continue to add appointments as conditions allow.

It said in a tweet, we are aware of the high demand for student visa appointments. Please remember, do not refresh too often, as you may be locked out of your account. Appointments remain available at all posts, and we will continue to add appointments as conditions allow.

Don Heflin on Sunday told PTI, "We recognise the stress and anxiety this has caused to students and their families, and we are actively working to accommodate as many student visa applicants as possible in July and August. Facilitating legitimate student travel to the United States remains a top priority for the US Mission to India."

"Students returning to academic programmes that resume on or after August 1 may travel to the United States up to 30 days before the programme resumes. There is no National Interest Exception required in this situation," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

