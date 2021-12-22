No Covid vaccine certificate, no salary: Punjab govt tells employees

No Covid vaccine certificate, no salary: Punjab govt tells employees1 min read . 06:09 PM IST
The employees will have to upload the certificates on the Punjab government's job portal
The Punjab government on Wednesday announced that no salary will be given to its employees if they fail provide a Covid-19 vaccination certificate.
