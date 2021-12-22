No Covid vaccine certificate, no salary: Punjab govt tells employees

The employees will have to upload the certificates on the Punjab government's job portal

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Punjab government on Wednesday announced that no salary will be given to its employees if they fail provide a Covid-19 vaccination certificate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Punjab government on Wednesday announced that no salary will be given to its employees if they fail provide a Covid-19 vaccination certificate.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}