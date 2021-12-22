Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  No Covid vaccine certificate, no salary: Punjab govt tells employees

No Covid vaccine certificate, no salary: Punjab govt tells employees

Several states have announced such rules to boost the vaccination coverage
1 min read . 06:09 PM IST Livemint

The employees will have to upload the certificates on the Punjab government's job portal

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Punjab government on Wednesday announced that no salary will be given to its employees if they fail provide a Covid-19 vaccination certificate. 

The Punjab government on Wednesday announced that no salary will be given to its employees if they fail provide a Covid-19 vaccination certificate. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!