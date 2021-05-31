'No Covid vaccine, no liquor' in this UP district

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The district administration of UP's Etawah is said to have ordered the liquor shops to give liquor to only those who have taken Covid vaccine. News agency ANI on Monday shared pictures of a liquor shops where posters are pasted, saying: "Liquor will sold to only vaccinated."

Liquor sellers in Saifai told the news agency that the sub-divisional magistrate have instructed them not to sell liquor to those who are not vaccinated against Covid. "We are selling liquor only after checking the vaccination certificate of the customer," a shopkeeper told ANI.

The move is seen as an attempt to encourage people to take Covid vaccine in the district, which has 298 active infection cases. The district has so far recorded 13,777 cases and 279 deaths. The district has seen 13,200 recoveries.

Earlier, a tribal welfare department officer in a Chhattisgarh district had issued an order to staff saying that if they did not take vaccine, their salary for the next month would be withheld. The order was issued by assistant commissioner K S Masram in Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district on May 21.

Speaking to PTI, the officer said that the objective behind the order was to ensure 100 per cent vaccination of the department’s officers and employees. He also claimed that 95 per cent of the department’s staff members took the vaccine shots after his order.

