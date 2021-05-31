Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'No Covid vaccine, no liquor' in this UP district

'No Covid vaccine, no liquor' in this UP district

Premium
Liquor shops in Etawah
1 min read . 08:53 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Currently, Uttar Pradesh has 41,214 active cases

The district administration of UP's Etawah is said to have ordered the liquor shops to give liquor to only those who have taken Covid vaccine. News agency ANI on Monday shared pictures of a liquor shops where posters are pasted, saying: "Liquor will sold to only vaccinated."

The district administration of UP's Etawah is said to have ordered the liquor shops to give liquor to only those who have taken Covid vaccine. News agency ANI on Monday shared pictures of a liquor shops where posters are pasted, saying: "Liquor will sold to only vaccinated."

Also read | India struggles to track covid variants

TRENDING STORIES See All

Also read | India struggles to track covid variants

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Liquor sellers in Saifai told the news agency that the sub-divisional magistrate have instructed them not to sell liquor to those who are not vaccinated against Covid. "We are selling liquor only after checking the vaccination certificate of the customer," a shopkeeper told ANI.

The move is seen as an attempt to encourage people to take Covid vaccine in the district, which has 298 active infection cases. The district has so far recorded 13,777 cases and 279 deaths. The district has seen 13,200 recoveries.

Also Read | UP announces 10 lakh aid for family members of scribes who died due to Covid

Earlier, a tribal welfare department officer in a Chhattisgarh district had issued an order to staff saying that if they did not take vaccine, their salary for the next month would be withheld. The order was issued by assistant commissioner K S Masram in Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district on May 21.

The order asked officers and employees working in the tribal welfare department-run offices, residential schools and hostels to get vaccinated and submit their vaccination cards at its office.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Speaking to PTI, the officer said that the objective behind the order was to ensure 100 per cent vaccination of the department’s officers and employees. He also claimed that 95 per cent of the department’s staff members took the vaccine shots after his order.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!