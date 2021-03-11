No Covid vaccine shortage in any state, renegotiating price of doses: Centre

Experts suggest the price in the first round was higher as the government placed an order for around 6.6 crore jabs, while the second-order amounted to about 10 crore vaccines. Besides India, Covishield is being sold between $4-5.25 per shot in other parts of the world. Under the Covax facility, which aims to distribute vaccines to 191 participating countries at a fair price, Covishield will cost $3-3.15 per dose.