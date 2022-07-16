No international cricket during IPL: World’s largest cricket league likely to be exclusive2 min read . 10:10 PM IST
Every year, the IPL has almost a formalised window that runs from the final week of March through the first week of June.
The next Futures Tours and Programme (FTP) of the ICC, beginning in 2024, is anticipated to have a dedicated two and a half-month exclusive window for the Indian Premier League (IPL), with no international cricket matches planned during that time. Every year, the IPL has almost a formalised window from the final week of March to the first week of June.
It has had a nearly official window in the season for many years, and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah floated the idea of the IPL being extended to two and a half months in June, according to ESPNcricinfo. Over the four years, very few international cricket matches have been scheduled.
The IPL will have a two-and-a-half month exclusive window. The FTP draft for 2023–27 designates the end of March through the beginning of June as the IPL window. A window has been given to the ECB and Cricket Australia for their respective leagues, The Hundred and Big Bash. However, the time frame is considerably shorter than the IPL window.
The largest cricket league in the world is the IPL. Its media rights were recently auctioned for ₹48,390 billion.
The IPL 2022 season included the most games. There were 10 teams this year, and 74 games were played. The league included eight teams and 60 games each season between 2014 and 2021. The BCCI predicts that there will be 74 matches in 2023, 84 in 2025–2026, and 94 in 2027.
Sunil Gavaskar earlier questioned the dedication of the senior Indian players, stating he "doesn't agree" with players skipping international series but continuing to play in the IPL without a break. Gavaskar made his comments after senior players Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma were given rest days ahead of the next ODI series against the West Indies.
(With agency inputs)
