No curfew in Mumbai, section 144 imposed to ensure peace, says police

- The Mumbai Police have imposed Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) from December 3 to 17 to prevent unlawful gatherings and rallies
The Mumbai Police on Saturday said the rumors about a curfew imposed in the city were false. The police appealed to people not to panic.
The Mumbai Police have imposed Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) from December 3 to 17 to prevent unlawful gatherings and rallies.
Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil clarified that this was not a curfew and the move is taken routinely to ensure peace in the city and avoid disruptions in public order.
The rumors that a curfew has been imposed in the city are false and are creating misunderstanding among people, Nangre Patil said in a video message.
''I want to clarify that the order is imposed every 15 days to check on people taking out rallies without police permission and trying to disrupt law and order," the senior official said.
Section 144 does not have any connection to daily life. Schools, colleges, theatres, political functions, and other events are not affected by such an order, he said, urging people not to spread rumours about it.
As cases of measles are showing a sudden surge in Mumbai, the city civic body has identified M-East and a few other parts as high-risk areas.
Mumbai on Friday recorded 25 new measles infections and zero fatality, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release. The total of measles cases recorded in the city this year rose to 371.
Dr. Mangala Gomare, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Executive Health Officer, said on Thursday, as quoted by news agency ANI, “The reported cases of measles are increasing. The high-risk areas have reported a high number of cases. A total of 22 outbreaks and 9 deaths have been reported"
