No curfew in Punjab from Monday, but lockdown will continue till 31 May

1 min read . Updated: 16 May 2020, 08:32 PM IST PTI

Opening of maximum shops and small businesses will also be allowed from 18 May, says Chief Minister Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday evening said the coronavirus lockdown in the state will continue till May 31, though his government will lift the curfew restrictions.

“From May 18, there will be no curfew in the state. But the lockdown will be there till May 31," said the chief minister.

He further indicated the resumption of limited public transport services from May 18. He said the state government will announce more relaxations from May 18 but sought support of people in containing the COVID-19 spread in the state.

“I will allow the opening of maximum shops and small businesses from May 18," the CM said.

The CM, however, said educational institutions will remain closed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

