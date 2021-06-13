No cyber breach into govt's email system, clarifies IT ministry

The central on Sunday dismissed the report claiming that the recent data breach in Air India, Big Basket, and Domino's exposed the personal details of government officials to the hackers.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said there has been no cyber breach into the email system of the Government of India maintained by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). "The email system is totally safe and secure," it added.

Cybersecurity breaches on external portals may not impact the users of Government email service, unless the users have registered on such portals using their government email address and have used the same password as the one used in the government email account, the ministry clarified.

Further, the union IT ministry revealed details about the working of the NIC system to underpin its argument.

The NIC Email system has several security measures such as two-factor authentication and 'change of password' in 90 days, the IT ministry said.

Further, any change of password in NIC Email requires mobile OTP and if the mobile OTP is incorrect then the change of password will not be possible. Any attempt of phishing using NIC Email can be mitigated by NIC, it added

"NIC also undertakes user awareness drives from time to time and keeps updating the users about potential risks and safety protocols," the IT ministry argued.

Recently, reports emerged that emails and passwords of several central government officials have been exposed to hackers due to the recent data breaches of Air India, Domino’s, and Big Basket.

For instance, national carrier Air India had reported a massive data breach in its passenger service system in May.

As per Air India's statement, the data breach affected the personal data of around 45 lakh subjects over the last 10 years.

The breach involved personal data registered between August 26, 2011, and February 3, 2021, with details that included name, date of birth, contact information, passport.

Besides, grocery e-commerce platform Bigbasket also reported a data breach that leaked details of around two crore users last year. The data was reportedly put up for sale for around ₹30 Lakh in April this year.

Pizza delivery service Dominos India also became the victim of a data breach in May, this year. The data breach exposed order details of 18 crore Pizza orders made via the service.

