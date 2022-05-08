No cyclone in Odisha, Andhra; heavy rainfall likely next week: IMD

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IMD weather updates: Although the cyclone will not make landfall in the coastal states of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, it will cause moderate to heavy rainfall next week
The sea conditions near the Odisha coast will become rough on May 9 and rougher on May 10
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
In a major relief to people and administration, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the cyclonic storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal will not make landfall in either Odisha or Andhra Pradesh, but will move parallel to the coast.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In a major relief to people and administration, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the cyclonic storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal will not make landfall in either Odisha or Andhra Pradesh, but will move parallel to the coast.
The system, which has turned into a deep depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea, is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm today, May 8.
The system, which has turned into a deep depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea, is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm today, May 8.
"The system is moving towards the coast in the north-westwards direction. It will continue to move in that direction till May 10 evening, and thereafter recurve in the sea north-northeastwards and move parallel to the coast," Mohapatra said in Bhubaneswar.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The system is moving towards the coast in the north-westwards direction. It will continue to move in that direction till May 10 evening, and thereafter recurve in the sea north-northeastwards and move parallel to the coast," Mohapatra said in Bhubaneswar.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
IMD rain prediction:
IMD rain prediction:
Although the cyclone will not make landfall in the coastal states of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, it will cause moderate to heavy rainfall next week, the IMD weather agency said.
Although the cyclone will not make landfall in the coastal states of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, it will cause moderate to heavy rainfall next week, the IMD weather agency said.
Coastal districts of Odisha and the southern part of West Bengal, including the state capital Kolkata, are likely to be lashed by light to moderate rain from May 10.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Coastal districts of Odisha and the southern part of West Bengal, including the state capital Kolkata, are likely to be lashed by light to moderate rain from May 10.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Low pressure has converted into a depression located almost 1,300 km from southeast of Puri moving in northwest direction and will be a depression by May 10th. Rainfall is expected in Gajapati, Ganjam, and Puri on May 10th and 11th," Odisha Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said.
"Low pressure has converted into a depression located almost 1,300 km from southeast of Puri moving in northwest direction and will be a depression by May 10th. Rainfall is expected in Gajapati, Ganjam, and Puri on May 10th and 11th," Odisha Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said.
Jena said arrangements have been made to evacuate altogether 7.5 lakh people in 18 districts if any emergency arises out of the impending cyclonic storm.
The sea conditions near the Odisha coast will become rough on May 9 and rougher on May 10. The wind speed in the sea will increase to 80-90 kmph on May 10. However, after May 11, the windy condition will reduce, IMD said in its latest weather forecast.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The sea conditions near the Odisha coast will become rough on May 9 and rougher on May 10. The wind speed in the sea will increase to 80-90 kmph on May 10. However, after May 11, the windy condition will reduce, IMD said in its latest weather forecast.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
If the weather system intensifies into a cyclone, it will be called Asani, Sinhalese for 'wrath'. This would be the first cyclonic storm of the season as a similar weather event in March had fizzled out before it could acquire the strength of a cyclone.
If the weather system intensifies into a cyclone, it will be called Asani, Sinhalese for 'wrath'. This would be the first cyclonic storm of the season as a similar weather event in March had fizzled out before it could acquire the strength of a cyclone.
Kolkata has braced up in case an emergency arises because of heavy rainfall. All pumping stations have been kept ready to drain extra water in case there is heavy rainfall, Mayor Firhad Hakim said.
Kolkata has braced up in case an emergency arises because of heavy rainfall. All pumping stations have been kept ready to drain extra water in case there is heavy rainfall, Mayor Firhad Hakim said.