With security lapse occurring during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab on Wednesday, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi asserted that if there were any security lapses during PM Modi's visit today, then we will conduct an inquiry.

He further added that there was no danger to the prime minister

PM Modi was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to blockage, and government sources said what was witnessed on the flyover about 30 kilometres from Hussainiwala "was a surprising scene of connivance between Punjab Police and so called protestors".

The Government of India sources said only Punjab police knew the precise route of the Prime Minister and "never has such police behavior been witnessed".

Meanwhile, BJP Jagat Prakash Nadda strongly slammed the Punjab government over security breach.

Nadda, who made a series of tweets, alleged that the protestors in the poll-bound state were given access to the Prime Minister's route while the Punjab Chief Secretary and DGP gave assurances to SPG that the route is clear.

Nadda said it is sad that the PM's visit to launch development projects worth thousands of crores for Punjab was disrupted. "But we will not let such cheap mentality hinder progress of Punjab and will continue the effort for the development of Punjab," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.