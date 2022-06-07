Bengaluru: The government on Tuesday said there was no breach of data on the new income tax portal developed by Infosys , after users complained of issues in accessing the webpage with some even voicing concerns the site might have been hacked.

"Issue relating to the search functionality of the e-filing website has come to our notice. The Income Tax Department is seized of the matter," said the department in a tweet on Tuesday. It further said that Infosys has been directed to look into it and that the IT major has confirmed that it is resolving the issue on priority.

Assuring of data protection, the government said that there is no breach of data on the portal.

"The income tax users reported glitches in the income tax portal today and apprehensions have been expressed that the portal might have been hacked. The Income Tax Department and Infosys appear to have taken prompt action for speedy resolution. Glitches with the portal have been reported in the past also. The Income Tax Department along with Infosys should actively take preventive steps to avoid any data breaches and inconvenience to taxpayers in future." said Sachin Garg, Partner, Nangia Andersen LLP

The income tax department had in September last year extended the due dates for key returns pertaining to assessment year 2021-22 including that for individuals to 31 December from 30 September in view of technical issues on the e-filing portal developed by IT major Infosys.

The finance ministry had last year summoned Infosys managing director and chief executive officer over troubles with the new income tax e-filing portal, which was launched on June 7 last year.