The Centre on Tuesday said that it has no information regarding the number of Covid-related dead bodies dumped in the river Ganga. In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu said information regarding the Covid-related dead bodies dumped in river Ganga is not available with him.

"The incidents of unclaimed/ unidentified, burnt or partially burnt bodies, found floating in the river or on the grounds, in the shallow depth, on the banks of the river Ganga was reported from certain districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in the media," said Tudu in the written reply to Rajya Sabha.

The minister gave a reply to Trinamool Congress MP Derek O' Brien's question. The TMC MP had sought information regarding bodies of Covid victims dumped in the Ganga river and measures taken to retrieve them as per protocols.

Tudu further said that the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Ministry of Jal Shakti (MOJS), had sought reports from the concerned State Governments on the bodies found floating and action taken or contemplated for ensuring their proper handling, management, and disposal by the State authorities for ensuring the protection of the river Ganga.

He said the ministry had directed Chief Secretaries of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal and all District Ganga Committees for proper handling, management, and disposal of bodies by the state authorities following Covid -19 protocol and ensuring the protection of the river Ganga.

Last year, several disturbing videos and photos surfaced on the internet of the corpses drifting down the Ganga river near Bihar and Uttar Pradesh during the second wave of the pandemic.

Later, a government-mandated study claimed that there were no traces of coronavirus in Ganga waters after dead bodies were fished out from the river.

The study was conducted by the National Mission for Clean Ganga under the Jal Shakti Ministry in collaboration with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research's (CSIR’s) Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR), Lucknow, the Central Pollution Control Board, and the state pollution control boards.

