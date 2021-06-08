Refuting claims that COVID-19 virus might infect children more in the future, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said on Tuesday, 'don't think we will have a serious infection." He further noted that there are no data yet to justify 'any observations of children being affected more.'

During the routine briefing regarding the COVID situation in the country, AIIMS chief said, no data, global or Indian, has had any observations of children being affected more. Even in the second wave, kids who were infected had mild illness or co-morbidities.

I don't think we will have a serious infection in children in the future, he said.

The comment comes at a time when several experts have cautioned that the virus might change its behaviour during the third wave and can infect children more.

On June 1, Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog also said, the impact of Covid-19 may increase in children.

"The pediatric population is generally asymptomatic. They often get infections but their symptoms are minimal or nill. The infection has not taken serious shape in children," he added.

"The data has shown that a low number of children are being admitted to hospitals. We're pushing preparedness," Dr Paul had said.

He had also mentioned that the infection in children has been found in two ways. At first, they have reported pneumonia-like symptoms. Secondly, a few cases of a multi-inflammatory syndrome have been found among children who recently recovered from Covid-19.

Govt issues new COVID guidelines for children

The government, last week, issued guidelines for the care and protection of the children affected by COVID-19. It further fixed responsibilities for the states, district magistrates, police, Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies regarding the issue.

In a letter to the chief secretaries of all the states and Union territories, Women and Child Development Ministry Secretary Ram Mohan Mishra last week said, "In order to streamline and facilitate the actions being taken, the major responsibilities of the primary duty holders have been enlisted to ensure the best interest of children during the pandemic."

Here is what the guidelines say:

The states need to identify the children in distress through outreach and surveys and prepare a database with a profile of each child, along with the details of their specific needs and requirements, and ensure that the data is uploaded on the Track Child portal.

They need to temporarily allocate child care institutions (CCIs) to house those children whose parents have been unwell due to COVID-19 and provide necessary support to them

They have been to issue directions to hospitals to collect the contact details of trustworthy persons known to the patients in the admission form, to be contacted for taking care of children in case of any eventuality.

The states have also been asked to make suitable arrangements for isolation facilities within the CCIs to take care of the children suffering from Covid and prepare a roaster of child psychologists or counsellors to visit the facilities and interact with the children.

Further, the Centre has ordered that district magistrates shall be the guardians of the vulnerable children impacted adversely by Covid.

Last week, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), in an affidavit to the Supreme Court, said 9,346 children have lost at least one of the parents to the deadly virus, including over 1,700 who have lost both their parents, according to data received from the states.

(With inputs from agencies)

