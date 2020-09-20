No data on number of plasma banks in country: Govt

New Delhi: Convalescent plasma therapy has not been recommended by the Ministry of Health as a mainstay of COVID-19 therapy and there is no proposal under consideration to set up plasma banks, Rajya Sabha was informed.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey said states have taken initiative to establish such banks to provide plasma therapy to COVID-19 patients but no central database of such banks is maintained.

He was responding to a question on the total number of plasma banks running at present to provide plasma therapy to the Corona/COVID-19 patients in the country state-wise and if the government proposes to set up more plasma banks to cope with disease in the country.

Convalescent Plasma therapy has been included in the Clinical Management Protocol for COVID-19 as an investigational therapy for use in a defined subgroup of patients only, Choubey underlined.

Use of this therapy may be considered in patients with moderate disease who are not improving by use of other mainstay therapies like oxygen supplementation, steroids, etc under strict medical supervision.

"Convalescent plasma therapy has not been recommended by the Ministry of Health as a mainstay of therapy and there is no proposal under consideration of Ministry of Health to set up plasma banks for providing COVID-19 therapy.

"States, however, with a view to ensure availability of plasma, in case needed, have taken initiative to establish such banks in certain banks. No central database of such banks is maintained," he clarified.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.