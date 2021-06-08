“The second wave of 1918 Spanish Flu was the biggest, after which there was a smaller third wave. And as we know, SARS-Cov-2 is a respiratory virus. Multiple waves occur when there is a susceptible population. When a large part of the population acquires immunity against the infection, the virus becomes endemic and infection becomes seasonal – like that of H1N1 that commonly spreads during monsoon or winters," said Guleria. The AIIMS chief said that waves can occur due to change in the virus (such as new variants). Since new mutations become more infectious, there is a higher chance for the virus to spread. One of the reasons behind a wave can be human behaviour, said Guleria.