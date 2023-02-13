Valentine's Day is typically a time of joy for couples, but for singles, it can be a reminder of loneliness. One techie from Gurugram, Shakul Gupta, is trying to help those who feel left out by offering his services as a "boyfriend on rent."

Gupta began his service in 2018 after feeling the sting of being single on Valentine's Day. He stated that hearing couples profess their love to one another reminded him of his own lack of a partner and made him feel unwanted. It was out of this feeling of loneliness that the idea of being a "boyfriend on rent" was born.

He wrote, "Hearing couples say 'I love you' to each other on V-Day would get on my nerves, for it reminded me of my inability to have a girlfriend & made me feel unwanted. However, it was through feeling alone that the idea of being a boyfriend on rent was born."

The 31-year-old Gupta clarified that his intentions are neither commercial nor sexual, and he is simply looking to provide companionship to those in need. He stated on his Instagram page that if someone is feeling lonely or in need of companionship, they should "feel no shame in renting me so that I can give you the best date of your life!"

Since advertising himself as a "boyfriend on rent," Gupta claims to have been on over 50 dates with women. He prefers intimate dates where he can have deep conversations while cooking a meal or stargazing with his date.

He wrote, "I've been on over 50 dates with lovely women....I prefer the more intimate dates where I have deep conversations as I cook them a meal or star-gaze with them. "

While some have criticized his service and asked about his fees, Gupta claims that he is not looking for financial gain. Instead, he just wants to make others happy and is content with receiving a smile in return for his services.