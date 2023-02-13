No date for Valentines Day? Here's how you can 'rent a boyfriend'
Shakul Gupta clarified that his intentions are neither commercial nor sexual, and he is simply looking to provide companionship to those in need
Valentine's Day is typically a time of joy for couples, but for singles, it can be a reminder of loneliness. One techie from Gurugram, Shakul Gupta, is trying to help those who feel left out by offering his services as a "boyfriend on rent."
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×