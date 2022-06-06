Despite having painful left foot numbed by multiple injections to two nerves throughout the French Open, Rafael Nadal managed to win the 14th French Open and record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title on Sunday to become the oldest male champion at Roland Garros. Nadal has revealed that he will undergo more treatment to cure a potentially career-ending foot injury. Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to express his awe towards Nadal who played to win despite being in debilitating pain.

