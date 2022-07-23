According to the Indian government, there are 34.33 lakh registered nursing personnel and 13 lakh allied and healthcare professionals in the country
Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare of India, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar has claimed that the Indian doctor's population is more than the World Health Orgnanization (WHO)'s standard. The minister said that there is no dearth of doctors in the country.
During the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Pawar said, the doctor-population ratio in India is at 1:854 which is better than WHO's standard of 1:1000.
She also said there are 34.33 lakh registered nursing personnel and 13 lakh allied and healthcare professionals in the country.
According to the National Medical Commission (NMC), there are 13,08,009 allopathic doctors registered with State Medical Councils and the National Medical Commission as of June 2022, she said.
"Assuming 80% availability of registered allopathic doctors and 5.65 lakh AYUSH doctors, the doctor-population ratio in the country is 1:834, which is better than the WHO standard of 1:1000. Also, there is 34.33 lakh registered nursing personnel and 13 lakh Allied and Healthcare professionals in the country," MoS Dr Pawar said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.
Pawar was responding to a question on whether there is a dearth of doctors/nurses/other paramedics in the country along with details of present norms regarding the ratios of doctors and patients, nurses and patients, hospital beds and patients.
The minister said that the government has taken several initiatives to improve the doctor-population ratio such as a centrally sponsored scheme for the establishment of new medical colleges by upgrading district/referral hospitals under which 157 new medical colleges have been approved and 72 are already functional.
The steps also include Centrally Sponsored Scheme for strengthening or upgradation of existing state government/central government medical colleges to increase MBBS and PG seats and a central sector scheme for upgradation of government medical colleges by the construction of super specialty blocks.
A total of 75 projects have been approved and 55 completed.
Pawar also said the number of UG (undergraduate) seats has increased from 51,348 before 2014 to 91,927 seats as on date, which is an increase of 79%.
Under the Central Sector Scheme for setting up of new AIIMS, 22 AIIMS have been approved and undergraduate courses have started in 19 AIIMS.
Also, the government has relaxed the norms for setting up medical colleges in terms of the requirement for faculty, staff, bed strength and other infrastructure, and the Diplomate of National Board (DNB) qualification has been recognised for appointment as faculty to take care of shortage of faculty.
Steps also include enhancement of age limit for appointment/extension/re-employment against posts of teachers/dean/principal/director in medical colleges up to 70 years.
The tenure of senior residency for the appointment of Assistant Professor has been reduced from three years to one year.
Under the District Residency Programme (DRP), all the doctors admitted to PG courses from 2022 onwards to serve in the district hospitals for three months mandatorily.
The government has also taken several steps to increase the nurse-patient ratio in the country, Pawar said.
For nursing educational programmes, the student-patient ratio has been relaxed from 1:5 to 1:3, and the land requirement for Nursing Educational Institutes from 3 acres has been relaxed to 54,000 sq ft for School/College of Nursing, including hostels, she said.
To open GNM (General Nursing and Midwifery) and BSc (Nursing) programme, a 100-bedded parent hospital is essential from 2013-2014. However, this is relaxed for hilly and tribal areas.
Further norms for teaching faculty to start BSc (N) Programme has also been relaxed, the MoS added.
"Also super specialty hospitals can start MSc (N) without having under graduate programme, distance from school to hospital has been relaxed and eligibility criteria for admission to nursing programmes has also been relaxed, among others," she added.
Further, she ensured that that post-graduate (PG) medical seats are not left vacant, the government has reduced the benchmark percentile for admission in PG degree and diploma courses. The counselling for all India quota PG (Broad Specialty) seats has been increased to four rounds from the year 2021. The number of PG seats has increased by 93% from 31,185 seats before 2014 to 60,202 seats, she claimed.
