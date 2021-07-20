New Delhi: No deaths due to lack of oxygen were specifically reported by states/UTs during the second wave of covid-19 pandemic, union government told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. However, due to unprecedented surge in demand of medical oxygen during the second wave – the demand in the country peaked to nearly 9000 MT as compared to 3095 MT during the first wave – the Central Government had to step in to facilitate equitable distribution to the States, Bharti Pawar, minister of state of health and family welfare said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha in response to a query whether a large number of covid-19 patients died on roads and hospitals due to acute shortage of oxygen in the second wave.

The government of India supported the States and undertook a series of actions including provisioning medical oxygen, and other consumables to ensure clinical care of covid-19 patients in view of steep rise of covid-19 trajectory in the country during April- May 2021 she told parliament.

The supply of medical oxygen to hospitals is determined by contractual arrangements between the concerned hospital and the medical oxygen supplier.

A dynamic and transparent framework for allocation of medical oxygen in consultation with States/UTs and all the stakeholders such as relevant Ministries, manufacturers/suppliers of liquid oxygen etc. was prepared. The active case load of the State/UT was the primary determinant of oxygen allocation, other factors such as case doubling rate, available medical infrastructure, etc. were also given due consideration. Further, the allocation was kept dynamic as per the changing pandemic load. The first allocation order was issued on 15th April 2021 and revised from time to time, based on the trends of active cases and supply position. A total allocation of 10,250 MT has been done to 26 high burden States as on 28th May 2021, the health minister said.

Government of India, along with the State Governments took all possible steps to tackle the unprecedented surge in oxygen demand that arose in the second wave of Covid-19, Pawar said.

In a separate reply in the parliament the Union health Minister Mansukh Madavia said that the health infrastructure in the country was strained due to steep rise in COVID-19 cases during the months of April-May 2021. Although Health is a state subject, Government of India has supported the states and undertook a series of action including further strengthening of existing health infrastructure to ensure provisioning of sufficient hospital beds, drugs, medical oxygen and other consumables to aid proper clinical care of COVID-19 patients.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.