The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi's first study on breakthrough infections during April-May 2021 confirmed that none of the vaccinated people died after getting re-infected with Covid-19 .

This was revealed in the first genomic sequence study of breakthrough infections in India during the second Covid wave in the country.

Breakthrough infection denotes whether one has contracted coronavirus after being fully vaccinated.

"There will be a small percentage of fully vaccinated people who still get sick, are hospitalised, or die from Covid-19," the US health agency, CDC has said.

What the study says

As per the study, in the present group of vaccine breakthrough infections investigated using genome sequencing, closely overlapping and mirroring the coronavirus cases in Delhi, the variants of concern are B.1.617.2 and B.1.1.7 comprising the majority of cases.

While a number of vaccine breakthrough infections have been reported previously, it has been largely associated with non-severe symptoms. During the subsequent course of illness, neither disease worsening (stable biomarkers) nor mortality was reported in the present group, confirming the previous observations.

Out of the 63 breakthrough infections, 36 patients received two doses, while 27 received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. As many as 10 patients received Covishield, while 53 received Covaxin.

"Viral load at the time of diagnosis was high in all the patients irrespective of vaccination status or type of vaccine received and the initial course of disease with high-grade non-remitting fever lasted for five to seven days in the vaccinated group, similar to the clinical presentation in unvaccinated patients," it added.

While a number of vaccine breakthrough infections have been reported previously, it has been largely associated with non-severe symptoms.

The patients had a mean age of 37 (21-92), among which 41 were male and 22 were female. None of the patients had any comorbidities that could act as a predisposing factor for breakthrough infections.

"While antibody levels for a subset of patients were available, they became infected nevertheless and presented to the emergency just like other patients, putting in doubt the protection offered and or clinical relevance of total immunoglobulin G (IgG) as a surrogate of COVID-19 immunity," the report said.

About SARS-CoV-2 lineages

SARS-CoV-2 lineages could be assigned to a total of 36 (57.1%) samples, 19 (52.8%) in patients who completed both doses and 17 (47.2%) in patients who completed only a single dose, the study added.

The B.1.617 variant linked to India was divided into three lineages - B.1.617.1, B.1.617.2 and B.1.617.3.

The B.1.617.2 variant was found to be the predominant lineage in 23 samples (63.9%). Out of them, 12 were among the people in the fully-vaccinated group and 11 were in the partially-vaccinated group.

B.1.617.1 and B.1.1.7 lineages were discovered in four (11.1%) and one (2.8%) sample, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry today said that over 22.41 crore vaccine shots were administered till now under the coronavirus nationwide vaccination campaign.

More than 1.93 crore coronavirus vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the Union Health Ministry informed.

